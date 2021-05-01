Friendly House awarded funds to buy two buses

The Scott Country Regional Authority (SCRA), the Regional Development Authority (RDA), and the Bechtel Trust has awarded grant money to Friendly House to buy two new passenger buses.

The buses will be used for the Friendly House Afterschool Program to pick up children at local elementary schools, the Summer Day Care and Plus Day programs will use the vehicles to take children on local field trips and learning adventures, and the Senior Program will use the vehicles to bring seniors to and from our facility for events, services, and field trips, a news release says.

Friendly House is a neighborhood center with doors open to all those in need, typically serving more than 9,000 people every year. Programs serve all ages, from children two years of age through senior citizens.

Friendly House primarily serves residents of Davenport, but also has programs that serve Scott, Muscatine, and Cedar Counties. Its mission is to respond to the needs of children, families, and seniors through quality, affordable services that will enrich the lives and strengthen neighborhoods and the community.