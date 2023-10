Friendly House, 1221 Myrtle St, Davenport, will host its fall fundraiser Hogtoberfest from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 12, at the RiverCenter, Davenport.

The event will include craft beer, pork, and snack samples from local vendors competing for

awards. Guests will be treated to live entertainment, raffles, games and more.

Tickets are $40 per person or $300 for a table of eight. Buy tickets here.

All proceeds will benefit the programs and services Friendly House provides for Quad City families with low incomes.

For more information, call Cassandra Erwin, resource development manager, at 563-323-1821,

extension 13.