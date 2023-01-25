Friendly House, Davenport, has announced it has earned a grant from Variety – the Children’s Charity to purchase new furniture for the youth program. “Friendly House Youth are enjoying their new seating in comfort thanks to these grant funds, and will be lounging in style for years to come,” a news release says.

Variety – the Children’s Charity is dedicated to improving the lives of children who are at-risk, underprivileged, critically ill or living with special needs throughout Iowa. Funding is provided to programs and initiatives that directly impact the well-being of children throughout Iowa.

For more information, visit here.