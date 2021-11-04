Friendly House limits Thanksgiving meal Nov. 23 to 75 people

Friendly House, 1221 Myrtle St., Davenport, will host its annual community Thanksgiving meal on Tuesday, Nov. 23 at 12 noon.

In order to keep a safe space, event attendance is being capped at 75 community members. Sign-ups will be Monday, Nov. 8 to Friday, Nov. 12 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Friendly House food pantry window. A Thursday release says they will be serving a delicious traditional Thanksgiving feast, and there will also be prizes to win.

This is usually an annual event, but it was unfortunately cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic. “We are

excited to start it up again in 2021, even in a smaller fashion,” the release said, noting the meal and activities are being sponsored by the Davenport Noon Optimist Club.

For more information, call Janece Hicks, Family & Senior Services Supervisor, at 563-323-1821, ext. 17.