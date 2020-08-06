Friendly House to give away school supplies, coupons for free physicals during Back to School Resource Fair

The Friendly House of Davenport is hosting a free event on Thursday, August 13 to help families better prepare for the upcoming school year.

Located at 1221 Myrtle St., the nonprofit organization’s Back to School Resource Fair will run from 4 to 6 p.m. — rain or shine — in their south parking lot to enhance social distancing.

“We recognize that many families have questions about the upcoming school year, but we don’t want school supplies to be something of worry for anyone,” said the Friendly House in a press release. “Come out to this free curbside/drive-thru program for all families to get school supplies, snacks, coupons for free school physicals and lots of information about a wide range of programs to serve your students and family.”

Until they run out, there is a one-bag limit of school supplies per student. Parents of students not present during the event will be allowed a three-bag limit of supplies.

The following community organizations have partnered with the Friendly House to make this event happen:

Americorps

AT&T

Capri College

Child Abuse Council

Child Care Resource and Referral of Southeast Iowa

Community Centered Counseling Service

Community Health Care, Inc.

Community Partners Protecting Children

Craftsmen Trailer

Genesis Health

Gilda’s Club Quad Cities

Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois

ISU Extension

Kiwanis Club of Davenport

Life Connections

Lutheran Services in Iowa

MidAmerican Energy Company

Nelson Chiropractic

Palmer College of Chiropractic

Pregnancy Resources

QC Pregnancy

Safe Families for Children

Scott County Health Department

Scott County Kids

Shoe Carnival

Vera French

For more information, call Senior Services Supervisor Janece at 563-323-1821, Ext. 17.