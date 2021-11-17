Friendly House to host smaller Thanksgiving meal on Tuesday, Nov. 23

Friendly House, 1221 Myrtle St., Davenport, will host its annual community Thanksgiving meal on Tuesday, Nov. 23 at 12 noon.

In order to keep a safe space, event attendance is limited, and there are only a few seats left. Sign-ups will be Friday, Nov. 19 and Monday, Nov. 22 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Friendly House food pantry window. In addition to the delicious traditional Thanksgiving feast, guests can enter a drawing for chances to win raffle prizes.

This is usually an annual event, but it was unfortunately cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic. The meal and activities are being sponsored by the Davenport Noon Optimist Club, according to a Wednesday release.

For more information, please call Janece at 563-323-1821, ext. 17.