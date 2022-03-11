The Friendly House announced it will be offering two scholarships for continuing education.

According to a press release, here is the scholarship information:

IVORY/OPTIMIST SCHOLARSHIP

The Ivory/Optimist Scholarship was established for graduating seniors from a Davenport high school assist with continuing their education. The scholarship was established in honor of Fran Ivory, former Executive Director of Friendly House, and is in partnership with the Davenport Noon Optimist Club.

Requirements:

Must be graduating from a Davenport high school

Planning to attend an accredited trade, vocational, secondary school, college or university

Click here to download the 2022 Ivory/Optimist Scholarship application.

MORT AND TISH LEVY EDUCATIONAL SCHOLARSHIP

The Mort and Tish Levy Educational Scholarship is an annual scholarship awarded to any high school senior or individual over the age of 18 who is pursuing a Bachelors or advanced degree, or advanced training or technical school training. Mort and Tish Levy were longtime members of the Davenport community. Mort served on the Friendly House board and was a well-known business person in the community. Continuing the couple’s legacy of philanthropic endeavors for their community, their family has now chosen to recognize this legacy of care with one annual $2,500 scholarship. It is their hope that the recipient of this scholarship will use the opportunity for advanced education to develop new skills that can be used to make Davenport a better community. The scholarship will give special weight to those candidates pursuing an interest in the area of fine arts.

Requirements:

High school senior or individual over the age of 18

Must be pursuing a Bachelors or advanced degree, advanced training or technical school, with emphasis in the area of fine arts

Click here to download the 2022 Levy Scholarship application.

Applications are also available at the Friendly House, located at 1221 North Myrtle Street, Davenport. All applications are due by Friday, April 1. Scholarships are to be used for tuition expenses in which payment is submitted from Friendly House directly to the educational institution. Preference is given to students who have current or past affiliation with Friendly House.

For more information, click here or call (563) 323-1821, ext. 17.