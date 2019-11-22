Former neighbor says murder victim will be missed

Moline police are investigating after a woman was found dead yesterday.



Police say they received reports that 37-year-old Jordan Burroughs had not been heard from.. since around Halloween.



Their investigation then led them to issue a search warrant at this home. That’s where they found Jordan Burrough’s body.



The home belongs to Kyle Dykeman, her last known boyfriend.



Moline police, along with davenport police, tried to make contact with Dykeman late last night at a motel in davenport.



Police say that’s where they found Dykeman dead due to an apparent suicide.



Local four news spoke to a former neighbor of Burroughs who says she will be missed.



Scott Searle says, “I was devastated like everybody was. We were all hoping for a safe return,We were hoping that maybe she was doing her own thing, and needed some time by herself. We all thought she would come back. She’s got two kids that she loves very dearly, and she was very involved in their lives, it’s just a tragic ending to a long drawn out ordeal. She will be missed.”

Here is a link to Jordan’s Go Fund Me page:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/loss-of-jordan-murphy?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&fbclid=IwAR04aAgkodjl25LXHAJwUWFLyTIF3slhKKk0MURHRKv8pDKNNuvJyK7xwWU