Friends of Bettendorf Park Foundation sets golf cart tour

The Friends of the Bettendorf Park Foundation will host a golf cart tour of Bettendorf’s Recreation Trail, from Palmer Hills Golf Course to Duck Creek Park and back, on Monday, May 24.

Palmer Hills Golf Course will provide the golf carts, which can be operated by a participant, or a driver will be provided.

Those driving the carts must be at least 15 years old. The tours are limited to no more than 70 people per tour.

The tours will be about hours round trip and will depart at 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Parking for the tour will be at Palmer Hills Golf Course parking lot, 2999 Middle Road. Stops will be made at several sites along the way. Liquid refreshments will be provided.

Reservations are required. Online, phone, and walk-in registrations will begin Tuesday. To register online, go to www.bettendorf.org/register. Deadline for registration is 4 p.m. Friday, May 21, or until all the spots are full.

No fee is required. There is no rain date for the event.

For more information, call Bettendorf Parks and Recreation Department at 563-344-4113.