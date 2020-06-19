Friends of Maci Jade Chavez speak out about the dangers of the Steel Dam

Two years ago to the day a little girl died in a boating accident on the Steel Dam. Residents are not calling for action to be taken to make the area safer.

Two years ago a deadly encounter with the dam took place. Five year old Maci Jade Chavez died after her families boat went over the dam and it took over a week to find her body.

Last weekend two more people were killed when the engine of a boat lost power and went over the dam.

There is a temporary barrier that can be installed by Rock Island Public Works, but right now their Public Works Director says that they can’t safely install it until the water level falls below 9.5 feet. The level is currently just above 10 feet.

There had been talks over the years about possibly putting in a permanent barrier, but that hasn’t happened yet and according to Public Works, that is on the Illinois Department of Natural Resources to put up something permanent.

A family friend of Maci Jade Chavez is now speaking out about the dangers of the Steel Dam. Shelby Sougard’s daughter, Autumn lost her best friend in that accident.

“It’s very heartbreaking to tell all your kids that they will never see their friend again and no kid should have to go through that.”

It’s been a tragic event for her to deal with and she’s still recovering.

“You don’t think five year old’s can mourn, but they do and she’s just starting to come out of a withdrawal because she withdrew from playing with kids and stuff.”

Stougard says that Autumn and Maci were inseparable and Autumn’s sister, Isabella Dawson says watching her try to cope with it has been tough for the family.

“It was hard to see her pull herself away from the other kids.” Said Dawson. “Like if we would go to a park she would not really wanna play, she would more want Maci to be there and play with her instead of playing with the other kids and make new friends.”

Stougard says something needs to be done at the dam to protect boaters.

“Like a fence or wall. Something to prevent them from going over.” Said Stougard. “Like I feel like something needs to be done so the boats can’t actually go over.”

She has one question for authorities.

“How many lives have to be lost for them to do something.”

Local Four News has reached out to multiple members of the Water Conservation department of the DNR, but we have not heard back.