Friends of MLK to unveil plans for new Davenport park on Martin Luther King Day Monday

The Friends of MLK, a Quad Cities non-profit, will hold a press conference on national Martin Luther King, Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 17, to announce plans for a new park in of Davenport that will honor the late Dr. King.
MLK Park, to be located at 501 Brady St., Davenport, will be the City of Davenport’s first official memorial for Dr. King (1929-1968).
The Friends of MLK has partnered with Streamline Architects to design the park. Renderings of the new park will be available for viewing at the press conference. The tentative groundbreaking date is April 2022 with an opening in summer 2022.
Friends of MLK aims to memorialize the work of local civil rights icons. Friends of MLK plans to host the following events and activities at their home on the corner of 5th and Brady Streets (according to their Facebook page):
- FoMLK Fundraising Gala
- Master Gardening Program
- Civil Rights Educational Series
- Civil Rights Historic Tours
- QC Civil Rights Memorial
- Cultural Music and Arts Series
- Minority Market Fridays
- War on Poverty Summit
- Community Health Resource Fair
- Jobs Summit
- Historic Preservation Conference
For more information or to complete a membership applications, contact the group at fomlk.davenport@gmail.com or 563-570-5927.