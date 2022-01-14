Friends of MLK to unveil plans for new Davenport park on Martin Luther King Day Monday

The Friends of MLK will unveil designs for a new park honoring Martin Luther King in Davenport on Monday, Jan. 17.

The Friends of MLK, a Quad Cities non-profit, will hold a press conference on national Martin Luther King, Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 17, to announce plans for a new park in of Davenport that will honor the late Dr. King.

MLK Park, to be located at 501 Brady St., Davenport, will be the City of Davenport’s first official memorial for Dr. King (1929-1968).

The Friends of MLK has partnered with Streamline Architects to design the park. Renderings of the new park will be available for viewing at the press conference. The tentative groundbreaking date is April 2022 with an opening in summer 2022.

Friends of MLK aims to memorialize the work of local civil rights icons. Friends of MLK plans to host the following events and activities at their home on the corner of 5th and Brady Streets (according to their Facebook page):

FoMLK Fundraising Gala

Master Gardening Program

Civil Rights Educational Series

Civil Rights Historic Tours

QC Civil Rights Memorial

Cultural Music and Arts Series

Minority Market Fridays

War on Poverty Summit

Community Health Resource Fair

Jobs Summit

Historic Preservation Conference

For more information or to complete a membership applications, contact the group at fomlk.davenport@gmail.com or 563-570-5927.