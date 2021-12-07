Friends of Nahant Marsh hosting gift-wrapping fundraiser on Saturday, Dec. 11

On Saturday, Dec. 11, a local group of conservationists will give people the opportunity to relax and relieve some holiday stress while contributing to a good cause.

This Saturday from 9-11 a.m., the Friends of Nahant Marsh are hosting their first-ever “Gift Wrap to Give Back” fundraiser event. Here, people can get their gifts wrapped with eco-friendly options and enjoy a free interpretive reptile program, sample delicious homemade treats, browse for nature-themed holiday gifts, and even go for a hike.

Baked goods and merchandise will also be available for sale. All the day’s activities are being held to benefit the Reptile Room Remodel fundraiser for Nahant Marsh, at 4220 Wapello Ave., Davenport.

Currently, Nahant Marsh cares for more than a dozen snakes and turtles, housed in what’s fittingly called the “Reptile Room.” While these animals are well-taken care of, their room could use an upgrade, according to a Tuesday release from Nahant Marsh.

With this fundraiser, some animals will receive new, larger enclosures and equipment (such as heat lamps and filters) to sustain their quality of life. The room will also be updated with new shelving units and a fresh coat of paint to enhance the experience for the thousands of Nahant Marsh visitors, the release said. The Friends of Nahant Marsh are excited to offer this opportunity for the public to visit Nahant Marsh and contribute to local conservation and education efforts.

To learn more and register for this event, click HERE.