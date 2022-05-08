ScoCoPa Frenzy will be presented by FORC (Friends of Off-Road Cycling) at Scott County Park (SCP) on Sunday, May 15. The SCP trail system is a fast flowy system with 12 miles of trail which makes it one of the longest trails in the area.

Participants will use the Buffalo Bill shelter for the venue vs. the normal trail head at Pride Lake to give racers and spectators ample room to spread out, a news release says. Parking will be available at Buffalo Bill parking lot and the large parking lot across from the Pride Lake trail head.

All proceeds from this event benefit FORC and will be used to purchase materials and tools needed to maintain and improve the nine local off-road bike trails in the Quad Cities Area.

To register, visit here.

Cost is $25-$30. There will be no day-of registration. Registration number pick up opens at 7:45 a.m. and closes 30 minutes before each race begins. Online registration closes Thursday, May 12 at 11:59 p.m.

The racecourse will be laid out and available for “pre-riding” late Saturday afternoon the day before the event. A just-for-fun kids race will be held around 1 p.m. for beginners. The course will be a short loop of nontechnical trail and grass field near the trailhead area. All kids 9 and younger are welcome. There are no restrictions on bike type and although registration is required, participation is free.

For more information, contact Mandy Griesenbeck, race director, at racedirector@qcforc.org.