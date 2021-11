The Friends of the Library will hold an estate sale of thousands of rings of every kind.

Children’s rings, cocktail rings, vintage rings, wedding rings, designer Heidi Daus rings – all will be priced from $1 to $25, a news release says.

The sale will be 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, at East Moline Public Library, 740 16th Ave., East Moline, the release says.

All proceeds will go the East Moline Public Library Building Fund. For more information, email sfjamesa@mchsi.com.