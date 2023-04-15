Friends of Trinity is excited will host its Blossoms & Brunch event on May 6. The spring fundraising event returns in-person to Isle Casino Hotel in Bettendorf after a three-year pause because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a news release says.

The event is open to the public. Registration is required by Friday, April 28. Register online here.

The event will be 9 a.m. until noon Saturday, May 6, at Isle Casino Hotel, 1777 Isle Parkway, Bettendorf. Cost is $40 for individual tickets or $300 for a table of eight. The ticket includes brunch.

“We are excited to bring the community together for a fun morning of brunch and shopping”

says Tulisa Bollinger, manager of retail, volunteers and Friends of Trinity. “All the proceeds

directly impact the efforts of Friends of Trinity. Fundraising events like Blossoms & Brunch allow

us the opportunity to continue supporting the patients we serve every day and for years to

come.”

Proceeds from Blossoms & Brunch support community projects including the Caring Closet, the Caring Canines program and Prayer Shawl Ministries at UnityPoint Health.

A wide selection of fashion accessories, jewelry, garden items and spring plants will be available for purchase. Shopping starts at 9 a.m. and continues after brunch. A variety of raffle items will also be featured.

“This fundraiser allows Friends of Trinity to support so many things, including the Caring Closet,

which supplies clothes to patients that would otherwise have to leave the hospital without

anything, Caring Canines pet therapy, and Prayer Shawls to offer comfort and other ongoing

needs such as blanket warmers, wheelchairs and supplies,” said Linda Barnes, Friends of

Trinity Committee chair.



