Friends of Vander Veer & Davenport Parks and Recreation offer free poinsettias

The Vander Veer Botanical Conservatory in Davenport is giving away free poinsettias this weekend.

The giveaway is Saturday, Jan. 15 and Sunday, Jan. 16 during regular Conservatory hours – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Vander Veer Botanical Park, 215 W. Central Park Avenue, Davenport.

Guests may have one poinsettia per person. Please bring a transport bag if possible. Donations are appreciated, and support Friends of Vander Veer plant purchases. The Friends of Vander Veer and Davenport Parks and Recreation are partners on this project.

The poinsettias are from Vander Veer’s annual Poinsettia & Lights display. Hundreds of poinsettias were featured in this show, in beautiful shades of red, pink, marble, and white. The Friends of Vander Veer non-profit organization funded the poinsettias, and now the City of Davenport and The Friends are giving them away to the public as the poinsettia show ends this weekend.

This year’s Poinsettia & Lights Display at Vander Veer Park, 215 W. Central Park Ave., Davenport.

“The Poinsettia & Lights display at Vander Veer is a Quad-Cities tradition,” Natasha Sottos, executive director of The Friends of Vander Veer, said in a Wednesday release. “As our show ends, The Friends organization is happy to share these beautiful plants, funded by The Friends and grown by Davenport Parks and Recreation’s talented horticulture staff. Be sure to stop by this weekend and take a piece of this stunning Conservatory display home with you.”

Vander Veer’s impressive outdoor lights display will continue for about another week. Call The Friends of Vander Veer with questions at 563-323-3298.