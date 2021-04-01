Friends of Vander Veer holding Easter Lily sale

The Friends of Vander Veer will be selling lilies on Saturday from the traditional Easter Lily Show.

The sale will take place from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the Vander Veer Conservatory located at 215 West Central Park Avenue in Davenport.

The lilies are $10 each and are available while supplies last. Payment can be made in cash or by check made out to the Friends of Vander Veer. Contactless pick up is available if desired.

The lilies are not covered in a sleeve, so they should go straight into the house, especially if its chilly outside.

Also, the lilies have not bloomed yet, but should in the home just in time for Easter or shortly following.

For any questions about the sale, call 309-737-9180 or email. More information can be found on the Friends of Vander Veer Facebook page.

The funds raised from the sale support the floral displays at the Vander Veer Botanical Park.