The Friends of Vander Veer annual plant sale features a selection of plants for sale to the public, according to a news release. Thousands of annuals, perennials, and tropicals are available, and experts will be on hand to help the public pick the perfect plants for their yards.

Proceeds from this sale support The Friends of Vander Veer in its mission to fund beauty and education at Vander Veer Botanical Park.

The sale is held in the conservatory at Vander Veer, 215 W. Central Park, Davenport.

SALE HOURS:

Saturday, April 29: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Sunday, April 30: 10 a.m. -2 p.m.