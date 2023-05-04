The Friends of Vander Veer annual plant sale has been extended one more day, according to a news release.

The original sale was last weekend, but the selection is too good to stop now, the release says. The Friends sale continues 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Friday, May 5, to give shoppers one more morning to select plants at Vander Veer Conservatory, 215 W. Central Park Ave., Davenport.

(Vander Veer Botanical Park)

The sale features an outstanding selection of plants, including annuals, perennials, and tropicals.

Featured plants include impatiens, upright fuchsias, succulents, spider plants, and ornamental grasses – wire vine, switch grass, and sandlove.

The Friends of Vander Veer (friendsofvanderveer.com)

Proceeds from this sale support The Friends of Vander Veer in their mission to fund beauty and education at Vander Veer Botanical Park. Davenport Parks and Recreation is a partner of this sale.

For more information, call 563-323-3298 or email nsottos@friendsofvanderveer.com