The Friends of Vander Veer annual Plant Sale features a selection of plants for sale to the public.

Thousands of annuals, perennials, and tropicals will be available, and experts will be on hand to help the public pick the perfect plants for their yards.

Proceeds from this sale support The Friends of Vander Veer in their mission to fund beauty and education at Vander Veer Botanical Park. The sale is held in the conservatory at Vander Veer, 215 W. Central Park, Davenport.

Hours are 1-6 p.m. Friday, April 29; and 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday, April 30, and 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Sunday, May 1.

A Friends members-only preview sale from 3-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 27. Current members get first pick of the plant selection. Non-members can join that day.

Potting parties will be 10-11:30 a.m., 1-2:30 p.m. and 3:30-7 p.m. Thursday, April 28. The class fee is $15 plus plant and soil costs.

Participants can bring one or two containers and soil, or buy soil on-site. Experts will help you choose from the amazing selection of plants available for purchase, and will help you arrange and pot them. You will leave with containers ready to go. Register at 563-323-3298 or email nsottos@friendsofvanderveer.com.

The Friends of Vander Veer is a non-profit organization that supports beauty, education, and restoration at

Vander Veer Botanical Park in partnership with Davenport Parks and Recreation.