Cancer can hit anyone at any age, and a QC woman, Jasmine Mathis, is in the fight of her life against osteosarcoma, a type of bone cancer, that has spread to her lungs. Some of Jasmine’s biggest supporters visited Local 4 to tell us all about a fundraising event to help their friend.

For more information about osteosarcoma from the American Cancer Society, click here. For more information on the Jasmine Mathis fundraiser, click here, or to donate to the Jasmine’s Battle Against Osteosarcoma fund, click here.