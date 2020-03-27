1  of  6
Breaking News
House passes $2.2 trillion rescue package Iowa has 56 new reported cases of COVID-19, 2 additional deaths Friendship Manor employee tests positive for COVID-19 Second case of COVID-19 in Whiteside County Emergency fund launched for Rock Island small businesses impacted by COVID-19 Sister of first Illinois COVID-19 victim also dies
1  of  2
Live Updates
Coronavirus cases in Iowa and Illinois Coronavirus closings, cancellations & resources

Friendship Manor employee tests positive for COVID-19

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
Friendship Manor introduces new units_20150616225511

Friendship Manor in Rock Island confirmed on Friday morning that one of its employees has been tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a news release, the employee last reported to work two weeks ago and attended a group event in the community over the following weekend. As the symptoms developed, the employee subsequently quarantined at home.

The employee was not exhibiting any symptoms when last scheduled. Residents, staff and families have been informed of the incident.

In response to the pandemic, the Manor has placed screening protocols in place as mandated by Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), Julie Arndt, marketing director, added in the news release.

“Residents and their families have been extraordinarily understanding through this process with restrictive visitation, social distancing and the cessation of group activities,” Ted Pappas Jr., CEO/President of Friendship Manor said in the release.

Rock Island County is reporting four confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of March 27.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss