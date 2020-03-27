Friendship Manor employee tests positive for COVID-19

Friendship Manor in Rock Island confirmed on Friday morning that one of its employees has been tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a news release, the employee last reported to work two weeks ago and attended a group event in the community over the following weekend. As the symptoms developed, the employee subsequently quarantined at home.

The employee was not exhibiting any symptoms when last scheduled. Residents, staff and families have been informed of the incident.

In response to the pandemic, the Manor has placed screening protocols in place as mandated by Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), Julie Arndt, marketing director, added in the news release.

“Residents and their families have been extraordinarily understanding through this process with restrictive visitation, social distancing and the cessation of group activities,” Ted Pappas Jr., CEO/President of Friendship Manor said in the release.

Rock Island County is reporting four confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of March 27.