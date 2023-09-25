After years of growth, challenges and changes to the senior living landscape, Friendship Manor of Rock Island on Monday announced a $12.5-million plan for a series of upgrades and major improvements.

This significant funding will allow the facility (1209 21st Ave., Rock Island) to continue its legacy of providing superb senior care across all levels of retirement, the continuing care community said in a press release. The campaign, “Then, Now, Forever: Re-establishing Friendship 2024,” honors the longevity of its past with an eye toward the strength of its future.

Friendship Manor retirement community is at 1209 21st Ave., Rock Island.

With construction starting in December 2023, this substantial investment in the Rock Island community will bring new amenities and a campus refresh, including:

Relaunching the Independent Living Apartments as the Terraces at Friendship Manor with fully renovated apartments, hallways and a new dining room, pub and activity spaces

A new state-of-the-art Therapy & Fitness Center with walking track for residents

Expanded and upgraded dining at the 1209 Bistro

Aesthetic, modern updates throughout Assisted Living, including six renovated ADA apartments

Improvements to Silver Cross skilled nursing and rehabilitation center, including a spacious new spa room, new hard surface flooring and other cosmetic upgrades

Opening of The Chrysalis Suites at Silver Cross — two dedicated end-of-life suites for the comfort and dignity of residents and their families

Infrastructure care, including deck repairs, new water heaters, replacement windows, and updates to the HVAC system including new fan coils, new chiller with backup generator power and more

The organization has all but just under $1 million of the $12.5 million in place, with several additional requests for funding still pending, said Heather Stancliff, Friendship Manor director of marketing and sales.

The Manor is working on private fundraising, and anticipates a year-end, capital appeal asking the public to help share in the care as Friendship Manor re-establishes, she said, noting they expect the improvements to be completed within two years.

Under the 18 years of leadership of president and CEO Ted Pappas Jr., Friendship Manor has experienced solid and consistent growth, and looks forward to this next phase of progress, the release said.

“With this exciting strategic plan to re-establish Friendship Manor in 2024, I’m confident that our ministry will remain strong into the next decade and beyond as we continue to honor our mothers and fathers with the guarantee of care for life,” Pappas said.

Friendship Manor’s history began in 1942 with the generous donation of the Harry Cleaveland family home to the Illinois branch of the King’s Daughters and Sons. This 12-room home was modified to house the aging members of the organization. Since the beginning, the Manor’s connection with the KDS Illinois Branch has given it a strong faith-based, non-profit foundation, with a dedication of giving value and dignity to every person they serve.

In 1977, the organization moved to build the current campus known as Friendship Manor, officially opening its doors in July 1979. Throughout the decades, Friendship Manor has continued to serve QC seniors, rising to meet the changing needs and desires for retirement.

