Friendship Manor has a longstanding history in the Quad Cities community, and a tradition of providing excellent care, a news release says. “In addition to the facility’s professional care staff, Rock Island first responders are vital to maintaining the safety and dignity of all residents and their families when emergency situations arise,” the release says.

(Friendship Manor)

As a thank you for their service and dedication to its residents, Friendship Manor was honored to host a First Responders Appreciation Lunch on Thursday, Aug. 17, in Friendship Manor’s on-campus Activity Center. A number of local first responders were in attendance, including law enforcement officers, firefighters, EMT, 911 dispatchers and administrative personnel from each of their departments.

(Friendship Manor)

“We’ve developed such a strong relationship with the first responders in our community, and this is one small way that we can thank them for all they do for our residents and their families,” said Heather Stancliff, director of marketing and sales. “Their continued support and service gives peace of mind to those living on our campus, knowing help can be just a phone call away.”

For more information about Friendship Manor or to schedule a tour, contact Stancliff at 309-794-4123.

About Friendship Manor

Friendship Manor is the only faith-based, charitable Continuing Care Retirement Community in the Illinois Quad Cities.