Friendship Manor strives to “keep residents safe” after positive test by employee

A positive test at Friendship Manor’s health center in Rock Island.

The employee last reported to work two weeks ago.

A spokesperson tells Local 4 News, during the previous weekend, they attended a group event in the Quad Cities.

A short time later, they started developing symptoms, then immediately quarantined.

The spokesperson says, the last day they worked, they did not express any symptoms.

They notified friendship manor of the diagnosis yesterday.

The organization’s CEO and President gave us this statement, “These are unprecedented times,” said Ted Pappas Jr. “We are very fortunate to have an experienced leadership team and a wonderful staff collectively working to keep our residents safe.”

Right now, Friendship Manor has restrictive visitation and is asking residents to practice social distancing and avoid group activities.