Join silly scarecrows, pretty princesses, mad monsters and bewitching ballerinas for so much fun it’s scary at the Bettendorf Halloween Parade!

The parade route begins at the intersection of 23rd St. and Middle Rd., continuing onto Spruce Hills Dr. to 18th St. to Middle Rd. and finishing at the entrance of the Life Fitness/Splash Landing parking lot. The Bettendorf Halloween Parade is Saturday, October 29 beginning at 6:30 p.m.

