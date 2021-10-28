Frightfully fantastic family fun at Davenport Halloween Parade

Ghosts, goblins and ghouls will roam the streets of downtown Davenport Saturday for the first evening Halloween parade since 2014!

Featuring over 60 entries of floats, vehicles and costumes, Davenport’s annual Halloween parade steps off heading west at 3rd Street and Pershing Avenue, south onto Ripley, east onto 2nd and ending at Iowa Street. Click here for a parade map.

Spectators are encouraged to dress up in costumes and bring a bucket for candy! Many downtown businesses will be open before, during and after the parade to shop or grab a drink or bite to eat with friends and family.

The Davenport Halloween Parade is Saturday, October 30, stepping off at 6:30 p.m. Click here for more information.