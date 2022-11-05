The Christian Care Frigid Feet event is a walk designed to help participants “step into the shoes of the unsheltered” and raise awareness as to what those experiencing homelessness in the community experience on a day-to-day basis during the brutal winter months.

Soup and half a sandwich will be served at the end of the roughly 1.5-mile walk, which will be held Saturday, Dec. 17, rain or shine, a news release says.

A registration fee of $22 includes a shirt. Participants also can raise $100 and drop it off to the mission by Dec. 1, the release says.

The walk will be 8-11 a.m. with the route beginning at 2209 3rd Ave., Rock Island. Sponsor is Hy-Vee.