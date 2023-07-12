State Representative Bradley Fritts (R-Dixon) is holding his first annual School Supply Drive this month for local students in need. Area school districts have provided Fritts’ office with a list of required new items for incoming students in all grade levels.
“If we want to improve our education system, we need to ensure all students have access to the resources they need to excel in their studies,” said Fritts. “Without the necessary supplies, it’s incredibly challenging for any student to succeed. Let’s come together as a community to provide these children with the tools they need to build a brighter future.”
Donations can be made at any of the following drop-off locations between July 17th – 31st.
- Amboy High School – 11 E Hawley St, Amboy
- Ashton Village Hall – 810 Main St, Ashton
- Dixon Rural Fire Department – 1020 Palmyra St, Dixon
- Dixon High School – 300 Mark Dallas Way, Dixon
- Dixon School District Office – 1335 Franklin Grove Rd, Dixon
- Rep. Fritts’ Dixon District Office – 101 W. 1st Street, Suite 501, Dixon.
- Open Sesame – 1101 Middle Rd, Dixon
- Bright Beginnings – 1033 Franklin Grove Rd, Dixon
- Sauk Valley Community College – 173 IL-2, Dixon
- Rochelle High School – 1401 E Flagg Rd, Rochelle
- Rock Falls High School – 101 12th Ave, Rock Falls
- Polo High School – 100 S Union Ave, Polo
- Earlville Village Center – 210 W. Railroad St, Earlville
- Paw Paw Village Hall – 362 Chicago Rd, Paw Paw
- Waterman Village Hall – 215 W Adams St, Waterman
- Morrison City Hall – 200 W Main St, Morrison
- Sterling High School – 1608 4th Ave. Sterling
For more information about the School Supply Drive, including a list of necessary school supplies, click here.