The annual Fall Frolic to benefit German American Heritage Center and Museum in Davenport, will be at the center (2nd and Gaines streets, Davenport), on Friday, Sept. 22nd at 5 p.m.

Barb Zimmerman will be the guest speaker, sharing her story about growing up German-American. You can enjoy camaraderie, German beer and wine, a delicious German dinner made by Jerry’s Market, and a silent auction in celebration of German culture and heritage. All proceeds from this event go directly to supporting GAHC educational programs, outreach, and exhibitions.

Tickets are $60 per person, available HERE, or by calling 563-322-8844. For more information, visit the center website HERE.