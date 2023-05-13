From a Monmouth College “faculty brat” to a 1979 Monmouth graduate to a faculty member himself, theater professor Doug Rankin has been a part of his alma mater’s history for the better part of seven decades.

Less than a week after completing his final year on the college’s faculty, Rankin will speak about the generations of change he’s seen on campus when he addresses the final Monmouth Associates gathering of the academic year at noon Thursday, May 18, at Meks on Main, 201 N. Main St., Monmouth.



Doug Rankin (Monmouth College)

After graduating from Monmouth, where he starred in several productions in the college’s Little Theater, Rankin earned his master of fine arts degree in theater design from Northwestern University. He has designed scenery, lighting and costumes for hundreds of productions throughout the Midwest. His scenery designs include two for Tony Award-winning director Frank Galati.

Rankin also starred alongside soap opera legend and 1938 Monmouth graduate Helen Wagner Willey in a production of “The Lion in Winter” when the College’s Wells Theater opened in 1990.

The son of the late Glen Rankin ’41, a director of both admissions and college relations during his three decades of service to Monmouth, Rankin is the twin brother of retired college historian and editor Jeff Rankin.

Rankin’s presentation on life at the college from the late 1950s to the present is free, but there is a $15 charge per ticket for those eating lunch at the event. Those attending the meal are asked to make reservations by May 15 by phone at 309-457-2231 or by email at alumni@monmouthcollege.edu.

Parking will be available in the city lot at North First Street and East Archer Avenue or at the corner of North Main Street and West Boston Avenue.