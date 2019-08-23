Front Street Brewery is (almost) back

The restaurant will host several bands during Alternating Currents on its back patio this weekend

DAVENPORT, Iowa — This year’s Alternating Currents festival marks a major milestone for one davenport business still recovering from the flood.

Front Street Pub and Eatery, 208 E. River Dr., is hosting bands on Friday and Saturday even though the restaurant isn’t ready for business. Festival-goers will instead be able to get a drink, and listen to music on the back patio.

“We’ve got power and we’ve got a cooler and we’ve got the ability to serve beer of course,” said Front Street Brewery co-owner Tim Baldwin. “We’re getting countless phone calls and social media messaging and people just showing up at the door surprised that we’re not open yet.”

Crews are still repairing the inside of the building, but it’s come a long way.

In May, the basement was covered in mud.

“It’s like a bomb went off it’s just mass destruction down there,” Baldwin told Local 4 News at the time.

Now, it’s a clean slate and flood-ready with grates, a lining to keep out ground water and a new electrical system based on the top floor.

“We just decided to redo everything,” Baldwin said. “This was a major undertaking getting this place back together.”

Baldwin estimates they’ve lost $650,000 in revenue.

“The summer months for us is hay making season, right, and we’ve lost all of it,” he said.

That’s why he hopes this weekend reminds his customers Front Street is still here.

“Where the real support’s going to come in is re-patronizing our business with customers over the winter months, which are normally slow anyway,” Baldwin.

Baldwin said they are hoping to open in October, which will mean the restaurant will have been closed for six months.

Here’s the Alternating Currents lineup for Front Street: