Front Street Brewery is ready for the New Year

After being closed for seven months, the oldest brew pub in the state of Iowa is back in business.



Front Street Brewery closed its door after record flooding. The brewery had to be completely re-done because of the damage.



The brewery has been serving in the Quad Cities since 1992 and they’re ready to start 2020 on the right track.



Front Street Brewery was just one of many business in Davenport that was affected by the flooding.



Executive chef Matthew McDonald said they have been busy since their grand opening and that they’ve been receiving positive feedback from the community.



“Everybody likes the new style, the new layout, all the new furniture, equipment that they get to use I mean everyone likes new stuff,” said McDonald. “A lot of the customers that came in and still come in that have been coming in for years and they’re just happy we’re open again.”

Front Street Brewery is located on River Drive in Downtown Davenport.