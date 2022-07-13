Front Street Brewery, 421 W. River Drive, Davenport, will honor and thank official law enforcement, fire, EMS, dispatch, and volunteer personnel that serve and protect the community.

All first responders are invited to the taproom for a free beer and free live music. To get your free beer, show proof of your affiliation to any FSB serve.

Front Street also is giving away a Glock G48 Semi-Automatic 9MM Pistol from Shooting Sports QC.

Radio Flyer Pilots will play from 3-5 p.m. Sunday, July 17. Food will be available from Antonella’s Pizzeria and Chill Ice Cream & Eats.

Proceeds will be donated to the First Responders Foundation. Visit the Facebook event page here.