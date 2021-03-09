Frontier Again helps fund basketball team’s tournament trip with fish fry

After the Camanche boys basketball team defeated West Burlington in the sub-state final, the Indians advanced to State.

However, the cost of the trip to Des Moines is very high.

Beth Bird and Brent Stern, owners of the Frontier Again, saw an opportunity to help, and they donated $1 from every order of their famous fish fry toward the basketball team.

“We like helping the community, as we have time and are able to help the community,” said Bird. “Just like during the derecho, we helped them with food. We wanted to continue that even through this time.”

The fish fry at the Frontier Again is the main attraction on the weekends.

On average, they go through over 1,200 pounds of fish, which creates a lot in sales.

It’s a nice gesture that the basketball team greatly appreciates.

“This community loves their athletics, loves their high school and they have a lot of pride in what we’ve been able to do,” said Head Coach Josh Davis. “So, I think they enjoy the way we play — defensive, hard-nosed, ‘team first’ team — and they really rally behind us.”

There’s one thing the community can agree on when it comes to the fish fry at the Frontier Again.

“It’s great. It’s good. It’s the best around, for sure,” said Coach Davis.

“Unbelievable. It’s really good,” said Camanche junior Kaiden Jenkins. “We get it usually every weekend. It’s really nice.”

After losing in the Semi-Finals last year, there’s one goal on the minds of the Indians.

“We’re out to find some blood. We want to get back in the state championship with Boyden-Hull because they’re all the way at the top of the bracket, and we’re down below,” said Jenkins. “We want to meet them again, obviously, and get revenge on them.”

The Camanche community is ready to cheer on the Indians in their quest for a state title.

“We’re very proud. We hope they win and bring home a championship for them,” said Bird.

The Frontier Again raised more than $300 toward the Indians’ trip to State.

Camanche took on Western Christian Tuesday in the quarterfinals.