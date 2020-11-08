Frontier Again reopens after 10 years

The Frontier Again has opened it’s doors back up after being closed for 10 years. It closed on Halloween in 2010. Since then it has been a man’s mission to bring the restaurant back to Clinton.

Brent Smith and his girlfriend, the new owners held the grand opening last week. They say it was packed with people coming out for their famous fish fry.

“The Frontier back before it closed had a 50 year tradition for a fish fry and over the last 10 years everybody in the city of Clinton and surrounding has been asking for this restaurant to return.” Said Smith. “I saw the opportunity to bring back the restaurant underneath new ownership and a fun little twist reboot of the name.”

The fish fry on the weekends was one of the main trademarks of the Frontier Again and Smith says it was really important to bring it back.

“It’s the one thing that everybody in Clinton has been asking for is the fish fry so we have our own tweak to our fish fry that we do.” Smith said. “It’s our own breading, all of our own seasonings we’re doing to it. It’s not what it used to be and everybody says that they feel it’s better than what it was before.”

The restaurant goes through over 1,200 pounds of fish each weekend and they have kept a lot of the same items on the menu. Back when Smith was younger he came to the Frontier very often.

“I was actually the resident DJ over in the bar here at the hotel so from 98 to 2003 I was the DJ. You know I would always come here with my grandparents. We would come every Friday for the fish fry.”

Having the memories of coming to the Frontier with his grandparents inspired the new logo and the name of the banquet hall.

“The logo is a picture of my family farm back in the day and then right before I opened it a friend of mine decided to take my grandparents las name and stencil it out for me and it is actually stenciled above my hall so it’s called Simmons Hall. in remembrance of my grandparents.”