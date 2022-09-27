Ready for some chilly weather? Well, it’s coming!

There’s a Frost Advisory for the Quad Cities tonight. It starts at midnight and goes until 8 a.m.

Lows will dip into the middle 30s by Wednesday morning.

If you have any sensitive plants or flowers outside, it’s a good night to bring them in or cover them up with a sheet or light towel.

The record low for Sep. 28th is way down there at 24°.

Wednesday night also looks chilly with lows in the middle and upper 30s.

By this weekend highs climb back into the lower 70s.