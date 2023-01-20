The Friends of Off-Road Cycling will bring the Frozen Fat Fondo Festival back on Saturday, Jan. 28, to Credit Island Park, Davenport.

Riders will test their mettle on a circuit featuring many technical challenges, through thick lowland forest and chunky river shoreline on this three-hour endurance ride. Riders will be participating as a three-person relay team or solo on mountain bikes called fat bikes which have 3.5″ wide tires or greater.

The event will be held on the shores of the Mississippi River at the newly rebuilt Credit Island Lodge.

All proceeds will be used to purchase materials and tools needed to maintain and improve all eight local off-road bike trails in the Quad Cities.

What’s a FONDO?

Fondo is short for “Gran Fondo” which is usually a challenging long-distance race like event where individuals are timed. There are numerous cross-country skiing, running, and road biking Gran Fondo events held throughout the United States each year.

Timeline:

8 a.m. – Course pre-riding opens

9 a.m.-10:15 a.m. – Packet pickup

10:45 a.m. – Fondo riders meeting (mandatory)

11 a.m.-2 p.m. – Fondo Fat Bike Challenge

2:30 p.m. – Fondo Awards

3 p.m. – Raffle to benefit FORC

About FORC:

Its mission is simple: Promote mountain biking in the Quad Cities region and have fun while doing it. FORC is a non-profit organization. For more information, visit here.