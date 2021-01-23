Frozen Fat Fondo Fest set for Saturday at Credit Island Park

The Friends of Off-Road Cycling will present the Frozen Fat FONDO Fest beginning 11 a.m. Saturday at Credit Island Park, Davenport – “rain or shine, snow or slime.”

The fifth event will give riders a chance to test their mettle on a circuit featuring many technical challenges (b-lines available for most) through thick lowland forest and chunky river shoreline on a three-hour endurance ride. Participants can go solo or as part of a three-person really team.

This is for fat bikes with tired 3.5” or wider – no exceptions.

All proceeds from the event benefit the cycling group to continue maintaining and improving local trails.

Online registration is $20. Online registration closes Friday. Packet pickup is from 9-10:15 a.m. the day of the event.

The Fondo is a group “shotgun” mass start at 11 a.m. teams are allowed to have one member in the start lap.

Afternoon shenanigans will include fat and slow duels, wheelie contest and skidmark slalom. To register, visit http://www.qcforc.org/content.php?199-Frozen-Fat-Fondo-Fest

For more information, evmail fx4@qcforc.org

Fondo is short for “Gran Fondo” which is usually a challenging long-distance race-like event were individuals are timed.