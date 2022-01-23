Frozen Fat Fondo Festival will return to Credit Island

Friends of Off-Road Cycling will bring back the Frozen Fat Fondo Festival at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, at Credit Island, Davenport.

Riders will test their mettle on a circuit featuring many technical challenges, through thick lowland forest and chunky river shoreline on this three-hour endurance ride, a news release says. Riders will participate as three-person relay teams or solo on mountain bikes called fat bikes, which have 3.5″ wide or greater tires.

The FFFFestival is held rain or shine, snow or slime, on the shores of the Mississippi River at the newly rebuilt Credit Island Lodge.

All proceeds from this event benefit FORC and will be used to purchase materials and tools to maintain and improve all nine local off-road bike trails in the Quad Cities.

Fondo is short for “Gran Fondo,” which is usually a challenging long-distance race-like event where participants are timed. Numerous cross-country skiing, running, and road biking Gran Fondo events are held throughout the United States annually.