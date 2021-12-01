Frozen Landing opens for frigid family fun

It’s official: Frozen Landing in Bettendorf is open for business.

Located at the intersection of Middle Road and 23rd Street, the ice skating rink first became available to the public Monday after taking a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic and being delayed due to unsafe ice conditions.

Local 4’s Chief Meteorologist Andy McCray reported live from Frozen Landing Tuesday evening, where he spoke with Kim Kidwell from the City of Bettendorf about how excited the community is for the event to be back.

“Unfortunately, due to COVID, we weren’t able to open the rink last year, but we’re super exited to have it back open this year,” said Kidwell. “It’ll be open every day, and we’ve got some really cool things planned. We’ve got ‘learn to skate’ lessons once a month on Saturday. We have a new family skate on Sundays from 4 to 6 with special pricing. We’re really excited to have this amenity for people to enjoy.”

Kidwell says the rink is open seven days a week, including holidays.

“We are open until 10 on Friday and Saturday nights, and then until 9 all of the other nights of the week,” said Kidwell.

She adds Frozen Landing will continue to be open for the next two to three months, weather permitting.

“We’ll stay open as long as the weather lets us, so normally, that’s around early March, end of February,” said Kidwell. “As long as it’s not too warm, and it’s not raining, we’ll be open.”

A small crowd of people took advantage of the nice late November weather Tuesday by skating under the glow of holiday lights and a giant Christmas tree.

Andy joined them them while reporting the weather and says most conditions are going to be fine throughout the rest of the ice skating season.

Kidwell says Frozen Landing allows everyone in the Quad Cities to have an outlet for some fun during the colder months of the year.

“In the wintertime, it’s hard to sometimes get out and find things to enjoy, so the City really wants to have some nice amenities that the community can enjoy,” said Kidwell.

She encourages people to come out for some frigid family fun.

“The tree is lit, and we’re playing Christmas music, so get in the spirit and come down and try out some ice skating,” said Kidwell.

Other winter activities being offered by the City of Bettendorf include:

Cross-country skiing: Crow Creek Park, 4800 N. Devils Glen Road; Palmer Hills Golf Course, 1999 Middle Road

Sledding: Middle Park, along 23rd Street; Palmer Hills Golf Course, 2999 Middle Road; Veterans Memorial Park, 1645 23rd St.; Devils Glen Park, 1101 Devils Glen Road; Crow Creek Park, 4800 North Devils Glen Road; Grant Wood Elementary School, 1423 Hillside Drive

