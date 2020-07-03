Fruitland to host one-and-only 4th of July celebration in Muscatine County

The City of Fruitland is hosting a free 4th of July celebration this Saturday — the only celebration taking place in Muscatine County and the surrounding area for 2020.

The event will include a parade and fireworks show.

Organizers say there is no entry fee to participate in the parade.

Floats, golf carts, police cars, fire and rescue vehicles, hot rods, veterans, businesses and “much more” will be in the parade — with the exception of animals.

Parade lineup will begin 9 a.m. near Fruitland City Hall and the Fruitland Fire Department on Sand Run Road.

The parade will begin 10 a.m. at the fire station, where the route will run for 1.5 miles, ending at the fire station.

Candy will be thrown out to kids during the parade.

Fireworks will begin at dusk.

More information about Fruitland’s 4th of July celebration, including directions and suggested areas to park, is available here.