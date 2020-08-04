Fueling the Future Project in Muscatine receives a grant of almost a million dollars

A medical center in Muscatine got almost a million dollars in grant money to fight hunger among kids.

Trinity Muscatine Public Health will use the $900,000 grant on the Fueling the Future Project.

The program helps low-income families with food and provides a six week training course in different job skill for parents.

“So we have 345 families across the county who are currently receive food backpacks and those number we believe increasing currently with COVID circumstances so this is a wonderful opportunity to change the circumstances for the children and stop their hunger as well as create multi generational change so we’re very excited,” said Charla Schafer, Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine Executive Director.

The grant money will be distributed over three years.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has also endorsed the program.