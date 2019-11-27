Fugitive residing in Burlington found dead

Authorities on Tuesday found a wanted fugitive dead after he was located in the basement of a Burlington residence, according to a release from the Burlington Police Department.

Law enforcement agencies received information pertaining to a wanted fugitive who was staying at 2118 Racine Avenue in Burlington, Iowa.

Burlington Police Department, the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office, and the Southeast Iowa Narcotics Task Force had been looking for the fugitive for several months. The fugitive had several felony state and federal warrants out for his arrest.

The Tactical Response Unit along with the other law enforcement officers arrived at the residence around 11:45 a.m. and got no response in an attempt to make contact. Around 3:22 p.m., the Unit found the fugitive deceased in the basement.

Name of the deceased is being withheld pending family notification. No other information is available at this time. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations (DCI) will be assisting in the death investigation.