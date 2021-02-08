Full RAGBRAI route to Clinton revealed

The path to dipping tires in Clinton has been revealed.

RAGBRAI announced the full route for the 2021 edition of the bike ride.

With 426 miles and 11,481 feet of climb, RAGBRAI says it will be the 16th flattest ride on record.

Le Mars is the launching point on July 25.

It all ends in Clinton on July 31, which is hosting for the sixth time and first in eight years. The city previously marked the end of the ride in 1978, 1985, 1994, 2004 and 2012.

Take a closer look at the full route by clicking here.