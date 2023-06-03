The Fulliam Avenue Reconstruction Project will begin on Monday in Muscatine, with Phase I consisting of reconstruction of the Fulliam Avenue roadway from Green Acres Drive to Kindler Avenue, including new sidewalk of the south side of Fulliam and storm sewer improvements, a news release says.

This section of Fulliam Avenue, including the Kindler intersection, will be closed to through traffic starting at 7 a.m. Monday. Residents in this area will have access to their homes during most of the reconstruction work except during the actual paving. The project is tentatively scheduled to be completed August 11, weather permitting.

Heuer Construction, Inc., was awarded the $702,543.50 contract during the May 4, 2023, City Council meeting. Funding for the project comes from Road Use Tax in the Roads Maintenance Budget.