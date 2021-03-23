Fulton gym owner will host a bone marrow drive on Saturday

A Fulton teen attending Western Illinois University in Moline donated blood a few years ago, afterwards he signed up to be a bone marrow donor.



He now learned he saved a life five years later.



Kyle Huebner got a call in December from the bone marrow donor registry that he matched with a 32-year-old woman battling leukemia.



He donated bone marrow a month later.



“You’re a potential match we want you to do some more blood work and a physical and make sure that you’re healthy and a actual match for this person and if so we’ll have you donate,” said Huebner. “I got to go through the physical, the blood work and all these things and it turned out I was a perfect match.”



Kyle said he had some muscle fatigue after the fact but the process was simple.



“So the filgrastim happen for 5 days and then I had the donation so it was a super simple process,” said Huebner.



After seeing how he saved someone’s life, Kyle will be hosting a bone marrow registry at his gym KT3 Fitness on Saturday.



“They will just be getting their cheek swab for a DNA sample and signing up in the registry so they can be in the pool of the people they can pull from if someone needs a bone marrow,” said Huebner.



Gym member Daren Jones is registering to be a bone marrow donor this weekend.



“I just never really heard about it and Kyle did it that one day and said he was going to do a drive so I thought it was pretty neat and a good thing,” said Jones. “My mom works at the hospital she’s a nurse practitioner she knows that it’s the right thing to do and she said if she could find the time she’ll be coming and do it as well.”



Kyle hopes by that hosting this event more lives can be saved.



“This is just another way we can give people an opportunity to serve their neighbors or someone they don’t even know,” said Huebner.



Bone marrow donors must be between 18 and 44 year-old and in good health.