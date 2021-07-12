Fulton man killed Sunday in 2-vehicle crash

A 71-year-old Fulton man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Sunday in Whiteside County.

Shortly before 2:30 p.m., the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a crash on the U.S. Route 30 Mississippi River Bridge involving a pickup truck and a semi tractor-trailer, a news release says.

Upon investigation of the crash, it was determined the pickup truck was traveling west, crossed the center lines and struck an eastbound semi tractor-trailer nearly head-on.

Thomas M. Gramer, the driver of the pickup truck, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Joel A. Blottenberger, 45, of Dixon, was driving the semi tractor-trailer. Neither he nor his passenger, Heather A. Selden, 49, also of Dixon, were injured.

Midwest Collision and Downtown Auto/Towing assisted at the site of the crash, which remains under investigation.

