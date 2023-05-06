The annual Fulton Plant Sale will be Saturday, May 13, at Cattail Park in Fulton, Ill. There will be a wide selection of plants to choose from – primarily perennials with some annuals will be available.

This sale operates solely on donated specimens from area gardens. If you have plants you no longer want or need to split, dig them up and bring them to the Cattail Park just north of Fulton (follow 8th Avenue out of town toward the Fulton Golf Course) on Friday, May 12, from 1-5 p.m. Gardeners will be there to re-package your donations for the sale on the next day.

Sale hours will be 8 a.m. until noon Saturday, May 13. Most plants are priced at $2 and up.

Master Gardeners will be available to answer questions concerning planting tips and recommended plant care. The Fulton Plant Sale is sponsored by the Friends of the Windmill with proceeds to benefit the beautification of the Windmill Area. Weather permitting, most plants will be outside.

For more information, contact Jude at 563-249-6115.