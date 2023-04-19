I am a Fulton Steamer! students and staff teamed with area agencies on a mission to beautify their community!

On Wednesday, April 19, Fulton High School students and staff, along with the City of Fulton, Fulton Police Department, Illinois Public Works, Fulton Fire Department and the Fulton Township participated in a clean-up day at local parks, bike path, along IL Rt 84, Fulton High School and other community areas to celebrate Earth Day.

According to a post on the Fulton Police Department’s Facebook page:

The total weight of trash collected in the two trucks weighed in at an astonishing 1,620 pounds. This does not include any trash thrown away in any other location. Fulton Police Department

Fulton High School’s Earth Day Cleanup (Fulton High School)

